Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money, Bullion, Metals, Oilseeds, Spices and Sugar will remain closed tomorrow, 13th February, on account of "Mahashivratri". PTI RD BPD RD