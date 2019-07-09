Holisol Launches AI Powered Supply Chain Visibility and Analytics Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the power of data by using data science techniques is the next big driver of competitive advantage for businesses. With the objective of helping business tap into this power, Holisol Logistics Private Limited in partnership with Cogneau Systems Private Limited has launched 'Verdis' (Virtual Data ScientistTM), an Artificial Intelligence platform focused on the supply chain function. Holisol, with its domain expertise of supply chain, and Cogneau systems, an AI and Big Data company, first came together in 2017 to develop an AI product especially for the supply chain space. With Holisol sharing years of knowledge and expertise in the supply chain operations, Verdis, has been built to operate even in the most complex functional environments such as those present in retail and automotive industries. Verdis, an exclusive product of Holisol has the capabilities to help organisations balance between the twin challenges of responsiveness and efficiency by bringing in higher visibility, predictability and control over their key performance parameters. Holisol Logistics Private Limited is a leading end-to-end (E2E) solutions provider in the supply chain space. With a combined experience of over 200 years in this space, it offers an E2E logistics platform to customer and offer turnkey solutions in Multi-channel Retail, transportation/industrial Packaging, Supply Chain Consulting and a suite of Technology products to digitalise the supply chain across the verticals. On this occasion, Rahul Dogar, Co-founder of Holisol Logistics, said, "Verdis is a powerful, AI driven supply chain specific solution and can be a game changer for organisations wanting to stay on top of SCM deliverables." Sunil Mehta, Co-founder of Cogneau Systems, affirmed the strategic advantages of this tie up: "Holisol's deep understanding of the supply chain along with the intelligence of Verdis has created a product that will prove to be the differentiating factor for organisations aspiring to stay competitive in the face of increasing complexity and uncertainty in the supply chain." About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech enabled cutting-edge End-to-End supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation and relationships. For more information visits us at www.holisollogistics.com. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg) PWRPWR