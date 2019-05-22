Holly Hunter boards 'Succession' season two

Los Angeles, May 22 (PTI) Oscar winner Holly Hunter is set to star in the second season of HBO satirical family drama "Succession".The show, which premiered on the network in June last year, follows the fictional Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global media empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy.Hunter, best known for starring in films such as "Broadcast News", "The Piano" and shows like "Top of the Lake", joins Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in the cast.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is expected to come back for its sophomore run in August this year. Created by Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" is executive produced by Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, and Tony Roche.Armstrong also serves as showrunner and executive producer. PTI RB RB