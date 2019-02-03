Homage paid to former TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

Puducherry Feb 3 (PTI) PWD Minister A Namassivayam led the Union Territory of Puducherry to pay homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and founder of DMK C N Annadurai on his fiftieth death anniversary on Sunday.The Public Works Department (PWD) was accompanied by Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and legislators of the ruling Congress as they paid tributes at the statue of Annadurai, fondly called Anna, in the neighbouring Orleanpet. Workers and delegates of different wings of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by the convenors of the party R Siva MLA and former Education Minister S P Sivakumar took part in a silent procession and garlanded the statue.Secretary of the Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P Purushothaman along with legislators A Anbalagan, A Baskar and Vayyapuri Manikandan led a silent rally of the party workers from the party headquarters to the statue. PTI CORR RHL