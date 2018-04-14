Home Expo India 2018 to be inaugurated on Apr 16

Greater Noida April 14(PTI) The seventhedition of Home Expo India 2018, organised by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), will be inaugurated on 16thApril at India Expo Centre & Mart here.

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani will inaugurate the fair, while Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Textiles, will be theguest of honour.

"The thrust in the international markets is now on product-segmented specialised trade shows, hence, there was need for Home Expo India. The emphasis laid by the Council is on making this show a wholesome show with a Home Total tag attached to it with the intention of making it a benchmark event for premium merchandise for a target market/buyers segment,"said Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director - EPCH.

Home Expo India 2018is expected to generate business deals for direct import.

EPCH is the nodal export promotion body for handicrafts in India and plays an important role of a catalyst between the exporters, buyers and the government with the main objective of boosting trade in Handicrafts and also project Indias image in the global market as a reliable supplier.