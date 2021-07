New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and hoped for peace and happiness for all."Greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May everyone be blessed with joy, peace and happiness," Shah said in a tweet.Eid al-Adha is celebrated across India on Monday. PTI ACB RCJ