Home Minister Amit Shah pained over deaths in Rajasthan pandal collapse

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday expressed pain over the loss of lives during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan when a tent collapsed on the devotees."Pained to know about the loss of lives due to collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, Rajasthan. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," he tweeted. At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during a religious programme in Barmer, police said.A 'Ram Katha' was organised at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol area of the district. The pandal was uprooted by strong winds when hundreds of devotees were attending the programme."At least 14 persons have died in the incident and about 50 are injured. Reasons of the deaths will be clear after postmortem," said Ratan Lal Bhargava, Additional Superintendent of Police of Balotara. PTI ACB TIRTIR