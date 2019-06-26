Home Minister Amit Shah reviews development scenario in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday reviewed the development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and sought the state government's focus on accelerating development, building infrastructure, good governance, inclusive growth for all communities and employment generating schemes for the youth.Shah asked the state government to ensure that the poorest of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir get the benefits of good governance in all spheres, Joint Secretary in Home Ministry Gyanesh Kumar told reporters after the meeting.Shah said the State Public Service Delivery Act should be strictly enforced and more services brought under its ambit."The newly established Anti-Corruption Bureau should be strengthened. Cases of rampant corruption by the high and mighty should be taken up on priority for fast track investigations," Shah said at the meeting.He said the state officers should be fully sensitive towards balanced development of all the three regions of the state and ensure inclusive approach towards all communities."No community should feel neglected," Shah added.While calling for filling up vacancies in the state government in a time-bound manner, the home minister said investments for generating large scale employment opportunities for the local youth should be facilitated."Renowned educational and health institutions should also be motivated to establish their institutions in the state," he added.Shah said all the major development projects announced by the prime minister should be completed in a time-bound manner."Out of Rs 80,068 crores, 82 per cent funds have already been sanctioned for 63 projects. Major projects include two AIIMS, two IIMs, IIT, ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, widening and strengthening of national highways, tourism, health and power projects," he said.The home minister said he would regularly review the performance achieved in all the development projects. PTI MIJ IJT