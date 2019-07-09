Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Ground Breaking Ceremony-2

Lucknow Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minster Satish Mahana Tuesday said Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the second Ground Breaking Ceremony in the state capital beginning July 28.The function to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan will have Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest in the concluding session, Mahana said. Foundation stone for about 215 projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore would be laid, he said, adding that about 2,000 dignitaries, including prominent industrialists from the country and abroad will take part in the two-day programme. Mahana directed the officers concerned to ensure Ceremony-2 is successfully organised on the lines of Investors' Summit and the Ground Breaking Ceremony-1.Mahana, who also presided over the first meeting of the steering committee constituted to organise Ceremony-2 said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and 10 eminent industrialists would address the inaugural day. On the first day of the ceremony, 11 parallel sessions of different sectors will be organised, while sessions based on logistics, warehousing and startups would be held on the second day. PTI SAB ANU