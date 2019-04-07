Home to ex-prez, RBI guv; Anantapur awaits development

By C P Balasubramanyam Anantapur (AP), Apr 7 (PTI) In Anantapur, no conversation is complete without references to the likes of former president Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, former RBI governor Y V Reddy and many other sons of soil who shot to national fame.However, this list of luminaries hasn't quite helped Anantapur shake off its backward tag in all these years. Grim realities like chronic drought, desertification of the region and unemployment haunt the district.Anantapur, the westernmost district of Andhra Pradesh spread across 20 lakh hectares and home to around 40 lakh people, is regarded as the most backward region among its siblings -- Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool -- in the Rayalaseema region.With around 80 per cent of the population dependent on agriculture, chronic drought has pushed farmers like Rangaiah, who owns a piece of land in Dharmavaram, to take up menial jobs in nearby Bengaluru."We do not get water for irrigation, neither do we get appropriate prices for our produce. I quit farming some years back and I visit my family once a week," said Rangaiah, who works as a security guard now.Located in the rainshadow area, the district is not benefited from southwest or northeast monsoon, according to a report by M S Swaminathan Research Foundation.All the rivers including Pennar, Jayamangala, Chitravathi and Hagiri are non-perennial, some of them are even dead.The state government initiated a surface irrigation project, Handri Niva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), to provide water for drinking and irrigation to Rayalaseema.However, residents claim that it hasn't been helpful."Though canals are running near croplands, we are unable to access them as the distributary is located higher than the HNSS canal," Rosaiah, a farmer, said.He claimed that work hasn't even been completed in some places.The problem is worse in northwestern parts of the district.Mandals like Kanekallu, Bommanahalu and Rayadurg are facing desertification induced by chronic drought."Sand dunes in these regions are migrating eastwards towards other fertile regions. Simply put, the desert is expanding eastwards," Padmashri, head of geology department in Government Arts and Science College, told PTI.While agriculture may no longer be a sustainable profession in Anantapur, Padmashri says there is a huge scope for minerals-based industries here and they can provide employment opportunities for the youths."Nearly 2,500 youths graduate from our college every year. Presently they take up any jobs that are available, such as catering. All of them can be accommodated if minerals-based industries are encouraged," he said.Vajrakarur, Guntakal, Uravakonda are known for diamond deposits, whereas Ramagiri mandal in the district is known for gold deposits.Gopichand, the son of an agriculture labourer, holds a degree in biotechnology.He graduated recently from the Government Arts and Science College, the alma mater of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Y V Reddy and former ISRO director Udupi Ramachandra Rao.However, Gopichand, who is looking for a job, feels it is almost impossible to find one in Anantapur."We do not have industries that provide large-scale employment. We have just one South Korean automaker in the district, but those with political or money power find it easier to secure a job there," he said.Polling will be held for the two Lok Sabha seats -- Anantapur and Hindupur -- and 14 Assembly constituencies in the district simultaneously on April 11.The residents of this desolate moonscape say they would vote for someone who can restore Andhra Pradesh's pre-bifurcation glory and provide a permanent solution to their problems.A S Geetha, a first-time voter, said after bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh lost everything to Telangana in the name of Hyderabad."I would vote for a party that will restore the state's original glory," she said.A PhD scholar from Sri Krishnadevaraya University, who did not wish to be named, said this election is not any different from those in the past."If a leader wants to work, he will work. However, all the parties are garnering votes by providing temporary solutions," the scholar said.The Lok Sabha candidates of the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party, J C Pavan Kumar Reddy and Talari Rangaiah, respectively, both debutants, have vowed to solve the water crisis in Anantapur.In Hindupur the TDP has renominated sitting MP Nimmala Kristappa to take on the YSRCP's Kuruva Gorantla Madhav.Even in the 14 Assembly constituencies, including prominent ones such as Hindupur, Puttaparthi, candidates of the two parties have promised to resolve the issues affecting people. PTI CPB DIVDIV