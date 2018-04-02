Honda Cars India appoints Gaku Nakanishi as President, CEO

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today said Gaku Nakanishi has taken over as the companys President and CEO.

Nakanishi was previously President and CEO of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co, Ltd since 2015.

The company has also appointed two new directors Rajesh Goel and Makoto Hyoda to spearhead sales and marketing operations, HCIL said in a statement.

While company veteran Rajesh Goel has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyoda has been elevated as Director ? Sales & Marketing from the earlier position of Operating Head.

Goel has been associated with Honda for more than 22 years. He had joined HCIL in 1996 at the time of the companys inception.

Over the past 22 years, he has headed several critical functions in the company, including purchase and quality, HCIL said.

In his latest assignment, he served as general manager in charge of Purchasing Division 2, Worldwide, in Honda Motor Co Japan since 2015 with responsibility for powertrain and electric-electronic components.

Hyoda has been associated with Honda Motor Co for the last 22 years and has significant experience in the field of product planning, marketing, sales promotion and customer management. PTI MSS BAL BAL