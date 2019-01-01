Honda Cars sales up 4% to 13,139 units in December

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Tuesday reported a 4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 13,139 units in December. The company had sold 12,642 units in the domestic market in December 2017, HCIL said in a statement. The company also exported 315 units last month. "The market continued to remain challenging in December. However, with lucrative year-end offers on many of our models and strong performance of new models Amaze and CR-V, HCIL recorded 4 per cent sales growth in December 2018," HCIL Senior VP and Director-Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said. The company said it has registered a cumulative growth of 3.7 per cent selling 1,34,797 units during April-December period in 2018, against 1,29,964 units in the corresponding period of April-December period in 2017. PTI MSS SHWSHW