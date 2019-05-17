Honda commences made-in-India CBR650R bike deliveries

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said Friday it has commenced deliveries of its latest made-in-India middle-weight bike CBR650R from Honda BigWing in Gurugram. BigWing is the premium bike business vertical of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter in India. Revealed at the 2018 Milan Motorcycle Show, CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Hondas sports middle-weight line up, the company said in a release. "We are happy to commence deliveries to our booking customers and wish them an exciting journey ahead. The motorcycle has received good response and we are confident that it will all together provide a new experience to young passionate riders," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president for sales and marketing, HMSI. Priced at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom pan India), the model has received a splendid response from the customers across the country, the release said. PTI IAS AP MRMR