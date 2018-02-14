Honda Motorcycle opens booking for X-Blade

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today said it has opened booking for its upcoming 160cc bike X-Blade with deliveries expected to begin from mid-March.

"We are happy to open the bookings for all-new Honda X-Blade today. Delighting young Indian trendsetters with revolutionary segment first features, Honda??s ultimate head turner X-Blade will surprise Indian youth with its aggressive price of under Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The X-Blade deliveries will start from the middle of March on first-come-first-serve basis, he added.

The all new bike comes with a 162.71 cc engine. PTI MSS SBT