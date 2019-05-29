Honda Motorcycle ties-up with IDFC First Bank

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Wednesday said it has signed a pact with IDFC First Bank for retail financing for vehicles. Under the arrangement, a customer can avail benefits such as loans up to 100 per cent of the vehicle cost, zero processing fee, down payment of Rs 999, attractive interest rate, extended loan tenure within 48 hours, among others.***** Kinetic Engineering reports Rs 8.16 cr loss in FY'19 Pune-based Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 8.16 crore in 2018-19, higher than Rs 7.77 crore in the previous fiscal. The total revenue, however, rose to Rs 123.78 crore during the fiscal as compared with Rs 108.48 crore a year ago, as per a regulatory filing. "We have identified three key strategic areas for future growth of the company. We are focusing more on supplying complete assemblies. With these three strategies, and with our own products, technology and manufacturing experience, we can secure our success in the short, medium and long-term, as the market dynamics evolve," KEL Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said in a statement.**** * Truecaller appoints Sandeep Patil as Managing Director Swedish firm Truecaller Wednesday said it has appointed Sandeep Patil as the Managing Director for India. Based in Bengaluru, he will oversee the teams based in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and will be a part of the global management team. "More than 100 million of our daily active users are based in India, making it the most important market for us. We are very excited to have Sandeep join our global management team and to elevate the organisation to connect deeply with customers, employees and partners alike," Truecaller CEO and co-Founder Alan Mamedi said. PTI DS AA IAS AP RVKRVK