Hondas latest scooter Graiza sets record in volume league

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Hondas latest offering Grazia has set a record of sort by clocking over 50,000 units volume within 75 days of launch and the company is hopeful that with the national availability of the urban-centric scooter it will better this record from January onwards.

The second largest two-wheeler maker in the country has set an annual volume of 6 million units or 20 per cent volume growth this fiscal year and going by the response to the Grazia, analysts expect the Japanese major to clip past this target.

Since June 2016, Honda Scooter & Motorcycle India (HMSI) has been biggest volume grosser for Honda globally contributing over 32 per cent of its total sales.

"The Grazia has become the first scooter here to surpass the 50,000-units mark in just 2.5 months of launch. With national availability of this automatic scooter, we hope we will sell over 20,000 units a month going forward," YS Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing, told PTI over phone today.

He said with this overwhelming response, the Grazia has made its debut into the top 10 selling scooters in the launch month itself clocking 17,047 units in November and is now amongst the top 5 two-wheeler nationally with over 1,9000 units in December.

When asked for a comparison to the response to the Activa, Hondas maiden model here launched in 2001, and has since May 2016 been the largest selling two-wheeler in the country and also globally, Guleria for the entire fiscal of the launch year, the Activa had clocked under 50,000 units.

"But the industry 16 years ago was a world apart. So, this is not an apple-to-apple comparison. But we are surprised by the response to the Grazia," he added.

He said all this further cements Hondas market leadership in scooterization with more than 20 million scooter customers in the country today.

Honda launched the 125-cc automatic scooter Grazia last November with limited supplies. It could begin national delivery only from this month.

"The phenomenal customer response to the Grazia re- affirms that more and more urban youth are now buying scooters, which will further consolidate our undisputed leadership in the growing scooter market," he added.