Honey-trap racket busted in Kota, 3 arrested

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 6 (PTI) Two women and a man who were part of a honey-trap racket were arrested here for allegedly blackmailing a businessman, the police said Tuesday. Operating in Rajasthan, the trio were threatening to lodge a false rape case against Kishan Bihari Yadav, a resident of Lanka colony in Baran district, if their demands were not met, they said. Sandhya Rajput alias Golu (27), Muskan (21) both from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and Muskan's husband Jugraj Rajput (28) from Jhalawar, Rajasthan were arrested on Monday, police said.The police was alerted about the gang when Yadav lodged a complaint on November 4.He told the police that a woman befriended him over the phone and later called him to Kota for a meeting. Subsequently, they developed a physical relationship, police said. Two days after the meeting, the gang began blackmailing Yadav and asked him to cough up Rs 10 lakh, they said. He was threatened that a case of rape and abduction would be lodged against him if the demands were not met, said sub inspector (SI) Nayapura police station Ashok Kumar. Police arrested the accused and produced them before the court which sent the women to judicial custody, while the man was sent to police remand, he added. The kingpin of the gang Hemraj Suman from Jhalawar district is on the run and in preliminarily interrogation it was revealed that the gang has five to seven members, Kumar said, adding that efforts were being made to nab Suman. The police officer said that it was also revealed in the interrogation that Suman would bring girls from Indore and trap wealthy businessman to extort money. The police has yet to figure how many people have fallen victim to the gang, he added. PTI CORR MAZ RHL