Honeywell says employee among 4 killed in Dubai crash

Dubai, May 17 (AFP) A Honeywell employee was among four people killed in a plane crash near Dubai airport, the US tech giant said on Friday, denying it owned the aircraft.The UK-registered Diamond Aircraft plane went down Thursday five kilometres (three miles) south of the international hub, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM said, citing civil aviation authorities."The four-seat plane crashed while on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport, with all crew members, three British and one South African, killed," WAM said.A statement from Honeywell received by AFP said one of those killed was a company employee, although it did not give the victim's nationality."We are deeply saddened by the news that a small, chartered plane crashed in Dubai yesterday evening and our heartfelt condolences are with the victims' families," it said."A Honeywell employee was among the four victims. The plane was not owned or operated by Honeywell but by a third party engaged by Honeywell," it added, denying an earlier WAM report.The crash, according to civil aviation authorities, was due to a technical malfunction.It caused some disturbance at the airport on Thursday night, including the diversion of some flights, before the situation returned to normal.Dubai's international airport is one of the world's busiest aviation hubs. (AFP) RUP