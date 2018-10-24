Hong Kong Celebrates 10 Years of The Wine and Dine Festival

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Hong Kong is all set to take tourist and locals alike on a culinary ride with the 10th edition of the annual CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival. Taking place at The Victoria Harbourfront between October 25th and 28th, the annual festival is a veritable collection of food and drink experiences. Celebrating a decade of indulgence the festival gets grander and better with about 450 booths serving fine wines and exquisite food, over 10% more than last year. The venue is 20% larger than the previous year, extending its reach from Central Harbourfront Event Space to Tamar Park. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774053/HKTB_Wine_Dine_Festival.jpg )Like every new edition of The Wine and Dine Festival, this year also sees new additions and surprises. The International Street Eats and Coffee Fiesta are two new zones being introduced for dining. 'International Street Eats' zone offers the latest gourmet sensations introduced to Hong Kong, including Jiu-Wu Beef Noodle from Taiwan and local delicacies from seven regions, including Korea, Europe and Latin America, bringing tastes from all over the world to the customer's table. 'Coffee Fiesta' zone gathers some of the most famous coffee and pastry shops in the city of Hong Kong, such as Coco Espresso, by a champion barista; Say Hey Bakery, the award-winning baker; and celebrity dessert shop Alice Wild Luscious, guaranteeing event participants wonderful delicacies alongside fabulous wine-tasting experiences. To get the best of the dining experiences of Hong Kong, The Wine and Dine Festival offers a 10-Michelin-starred Dinner at The Tasting Room. Five Michelin-starred chefs from the Mainland and overseas will be coming to Hong Kong to jointly present the '10-Michelin-starred Dinner'. The five visiting master chefs, who have been awarded a total of 8 Michelin stars, will collaborate with two renowned Hong Kong chefs from one-Michelin-starred restaurants Man Wah and Mandarin Grill + Bar to concoct a highly anticipated wine pairing banquet with eight courses, fusing Chinese, Thai and French elements. In celebration of this memorable occasion, a new special wine pass - the 'Perfect 10 Passport', which includes wine and food tokens, a welcome drink and a limited edition crystal wine glass with its stem and foot in gold colour, made specially for the occasion by renowned brand Lucaris, will be introduced this year. This award-winning wine glass features five signature curl lines at the glass bowl bottom to encourage micro-oxidation and softening of wines. This is also the first time ever for Lucaris to produce a glass in gold colour, making this limited edition glass an even more worthy addition to the collections of wine connoisseurs. For details of the CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival: http://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/winedinefestival/ About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government- subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and to enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) PWRPWR