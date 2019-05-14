Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks sink as China hikes tariffs

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Hong Kong, May 14 (AFP) Shares in Hong Kong sank Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia and following a hammering on Wall Street as China's retaliation against US tariff hikes fanned fears of an all-out trade war between the economic titans.The Hang Seng Index fell 1.50 percent, or 428.22 points, to 28,122.02.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.69 percent, or 20.10 points, to 2,883.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.62 percent, or 9.68 points, to 1,542.07. (AFP) PMSPMS
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today