Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks sink as China hikes tariffs

Hong Kong, May 14 (AFP) Shares in Hong Kong sank Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia and following a hammering on Wall Street as China's retaliation against US tariff hikes fanned fears of an all-out trade war between the economic titans.The Hang Seng Index fell 1.50 percent, or 428.22 points, to 28,122.02.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.69 percent, or 20.10 points, to 2,883.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.62 percent, or 9.68 points, to 1,542.07. (AFP) PMSPMS