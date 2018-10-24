Honor 8X Becomes a Best Seller on Amazon.in on its First Day of Sale

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Customers can avail cashback benefits on the Honor 8X as part of Amazon.in's Great Indian Festival until October 28 Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, today announced that the recently launched Honor 8X became the bestseller* on Amazon.in on its first day of sale. The newly launched smartphone is aimed to deliver maximum performance at a phenomenal rate to give users 'Beyond Limits' experience. Priced at INR 14999, Honor 8X 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant will be available exclusively on Amazon.in via open sale. ICICI and Citibank users can avail 10% cash back offer on purchase of 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant Honor 8X. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Performance Powerhouse The Honor 8X is equipped with the powerful octa-core Kirin 710 chipsets. The chipsets are enhanced by the revolutionary GPU turbo, a ground-breaking hardware software integration and graphics processing acceleration technology that optimize the mobile gaming experience. The all new 8X is equipped with Dual VoLTE and packs a high capacity 3750mAh large battery.Photography - Revolutionary camera performance that makes you capture Beyond Limits Honor 8X comes with a dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear with F/1.8 aperture and 16MP front facing camera. The smartphone uses AI to produce beautiful night shots by using multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning. It has a portrait mode which provides natural bokeh effect and true skin tone. The smartphone is equipped with 16MP Front camera which supports the new 4 in 1 fusion technology and multi-frame image processing technology for bright and clear shots. Honor 8X's super slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps) and with augmented reality (AR) effect, the camera can produce interesting group photos, creating an AR mask and background changes.Click here to buy now: www.amazon.in/dp/B07DJCVWDTAbout Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.* Best seller in the mid-segment For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ Source: Huawei India PWRPWR