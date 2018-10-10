Honor 8X Comes With Kirin 710 for Smooth User Interface

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- The CPU Kirin 710 is an octa-core SoC processor with a 2.2GHz processing speed has been put into the new Honor 8X for an unmatched speed in its class - The Kirin 710 chipset provides 64 Bit support to the Honor 8X and is being provided with Android 8.1 Oreo with Honor's EMUI 8.2 user interface - Honor 8X will be launching in New Delhi on the 16th of October Honor, the sub brand of Huawei will be launching the Honor 8X in India on the 16th of October 2018. Continuing its endeavor to connect with users in the mid-range mobile segment, Honor Mobiles has come up with Honor 8X which comes with the new CPU Kirin 710. The Kirin 710 is an octa-core SoC processor with a 2.2GHz processing speed, thus delivering an affordable yet fast processing smartphone. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )The CPU Kirin 710 are Cortex-73 generation- based System on Chip (SoC) using 12nm process technology. The CPU's performance has increased 75% over the previous generation, supporting high-definition video playback and 3D gaming.Honor 8X's is powered Mali G51 MP4 and enhanced with revolutionary GPU Turbo Technology- a ground-breaking graphics processing acceleration technology that optimizes the mobile gaming experience. It increases the graphic by 60% and reduces the power consumption by 30%. Together with the new Kirin 710 SoC and Mali G51 MP4 GPU the performance increased by 130% compared to previous generation.Honor 8X has 128GB ROM and supports an expandable microSD card up to 400GB, so users can store more photos and videos than ever. Three independent card slots allow to use two SIM cards and one SD memory card at the same time. This phone has three variant 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM & 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.Honor 8X EMUI 8.2 and Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box keeps the system running smoothly optimized by AI for each user by streamlining the user interface which simplifies the phone setup. Honor 8X's battery has a capacity of 3750mAh, which can last for more than one day on a single charge. It also adopts Intelligent Power Saving technology increasing the battery life by 33%.Huawei, has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report released on August 13, 2018. Continuing its focus to capture the imagination of smartphone users, Honor with its India-first approach registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 compared to 2017 H2.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/inHuawei - Hotline number: 1800-209-6555 | 9 am - 9 pm | All days open, except public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service website: service.hw.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India PWRPWR