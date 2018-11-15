Honor Achieves Record Sales Globally

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- 6 million Honor 8X units sold globally - Over 1 Million Units Sold During Diwali in India - No Price Hike despite rupee depreciation in India Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, today announced that it has created a milestone with a record sale across the globe. Honor was the top Singles' Day performer in terms of sales volume and revenue under the Smartphone category on both Tmall.com and JD.com, the two biggest e-commerce platforms in China. The brand sold 6 million units of the recently launched Honor 8X globally. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )In India, over one million units of Honor products were sold during the Diwali promotional period, a 300% y-o-y increase from 2017. The most popular products included Honor 9N, which became the Star Product on Flipkart's Big Billion Days and the recently launched Honor 8X, which became the Best Seller on Amazon India on the first selling day. Whereas in China, the recently launched Honor Magic2 was another strong sales performer. It was the best-selling smartphone in terms of sales volume and revenue in RMB 4,000-5,000 range (US$580-720) at Tmall.com and JD.com. In Indonesia, Honor became best seller in Mobile Category and Electronics Category at shopee.com, selling over 8,000 units within 80 minutes.Speaking on the announcement, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "We are delighted to see the immense support from our customers even when the smartphone industry is down globally. As a thanksgiving for our Indian consumers, we would like to announce that unlike other smartphone brands, Honor will not increase the price of its smartphones this year. Honor stands tall during this tough time and is focused to keep its customer satisfaction above the rest."Honor 8X also became one of the highest selling phones in Germany, France, Middle East, North America and South Asia regions.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. Honor with its India-first-approach registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 compared to 2017 H2. Being a young and fearless brand, Honor has secured the second position with an all-time high of 8% share in the online segment in Q2, 2018For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/inHuawei- Hotline number : 1800-209-6555 | 9 am - 9 pm | Open all days, except public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service email: service.hw.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India PWRPWR