Honor Announces 'Honor Days' Exclusively on Flipkart

Honor 9N (4+64GB) and (3+32GB) available at a price drop of Rs. 2,000 Honor 10 will be available at a price drop of Rs. 8,000 Honor 9i available at an offer price Rs. 12,999; Rs. 2,000 off Honor 9 Lite (4+64GB variant) available at an exchange offer of Rs. 3,000 Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, today announced attractive offers on Honor's best-selling smartphones as a part of 'Honor Days' exclusively on Flipkart starting today till 29th November. The Four-day sale will offer Rs. 2,000 price drop on both Honor 9N (4GB and 3GB) variants which comes with stellar aesthetics and a Notch along with other exciting deals on Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and 7S. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Honor's bestselling smartphone Honor 9 Lite (4+64GB variant) will be available at Rs. 11,999 with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000 while 9 Lite (3+32GB) will be sold after Rs. 1,000 off at Rs. 9,999. Customers planning to buy the flagship killer Honor 10 will get Rs. 8,000 off and can purchase the device at an attractive price of Rs. 24,999 exclusively on Flipkart. Honor 9i- the first smartphone with four camera set up and FullView Display will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, whereas, Honor 7A and 7S will be available at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 5,999 respectively after Rs. 1,000 price drop. Model Flipkart Current Flipkart Honor offer price Days price Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) 2K PD (Price drop) 11,999 9,999 Honor 9N (4GB+64GB) 2K PD 13,999 11,999 Honor 7A 1K PD 8,999 7,999 Honor 7S 1K PD 6,999 5,999 Honor 9 Lite (3GB+32GB)1K PD 10,999 9,999 Honor 9 Lite (4GB+64GB)3K BP (exchange offer) 14,999 14,999 Honor 9i 2K PD 14,999 12,999 Honor 10 8K PD 32,999 24,999Speaking on the occasion, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "Honor is committed to scale new heights of product innovation and customer centricity through its products. We are focused on embedding powerful features in our devices at an affordable price to accommodate consumers' lifestyle. We have received an overwhelming response for all our Honor smartphones so far and with 'Honor Days' we wish to give consumers and fans an opportunity to be a part of the incredible Honor experience. We hope our efforts are appreciated by our consumers and we will continue to excite the market."Honor 10 has emerged as the best flagship globally owing to its best-in-class hardware and software configuration. It recently was awarded the Best Camera Phone of the Year 2018 by Exhibit Tech awards 2018.Most preferred Honor smartphone amongst the millennials, Honor 9 Lite is hailed as the number one selling smartphone on Flipkart. As a pioneer of dual-camera technology, Honor has pushed creative boundaries even further with dual front and rear cameras of the Honor 9 Lite, equipped with a FullView FHD+ display, designed with both aesthetics and function in mind, the Honor 9 Lite is ultra-thin, sleek, and stylish smartphone with a mirror back.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through Internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/inHuawei- Hotline number: 1800-209-6555 | 9 am - 9 pm | Open all days, except public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service email: service.hw.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India