Honor Band 4 Emerges as a Bestseller on Amazon.in on its First Day of Sale

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, has announced that the recently launched Honor Band 4 became the bestseller on Amazon.in on its first day of sale. Priced at INR 2599, Honor Band 4 is available in three colour variants - Meteorite Black, Midnight Navy and Dahlia Pink exclusively on Amazon.in. The fitness wearable was announced alongside the Honor 8C popularly known for its 4000 mAh battery backup. Supported by Real Time Heart Rate Detection and HUAWEI TruSleep monitoring technology, the Honor Band 4 acts like a personal fitness trainer and helps track daily activities and measure performance constantly.Speaking on the success of the fitness tracker, Mr. Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "We are extremely delighted by the overwhelming response for Honor Band 4 making it a bestseller on Amazon.in. Honor Band 4 is an ideal fitness tracker with Real Time Heart Rate Detection and HUAWEI TruSleep monitoring technology. We appreciate the positive feedback by consumers and are deeply encouraged to offer more exciting and innovative products in future."Innovative Display & Design The Honor Band 4 display comes with a large 2.5D curved screen, which is a 0.95- inch AMOLED 240x 120 colour display with full touchscreen. The Honor Band 4 is incorporated with user-friendly icons that are clear and crisp and can be navigated by Intuitive scroll gestures and a HOME button for one-click return.Real Time Heart Rate Detection The Honor Band 4 is backed by HUAWEI TruSeen 3.0 heart rate technology, a new generation of dynamic heart rate algorithm from Huawei. With this, the Honor Band 4 can calculate dozens of exercise scene optimization algorithms with accurate measurements.Huawei TruSleep Tracking The Huawei TruSleep Tracking features automatically records user periods of REM, Stable Sleep (deep sleep), Unstable Sleep (light sleep) and Awake. With HUAWEI TruSleep monitoring technology users can analyse their sleep quality, supporting sleep monitoring over 95% accurate.Swim Stroke Recognition Honor Band 4 comes with a 6-axis sensor which helps in user's swim stroke recognition. The new Honor Band 4 comes with new features such as multi- sport/ Smart notification and the band is water resistant till 5 ATM.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through Internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.