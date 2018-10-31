Honor Brings Festive Offers on Smartphones at Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor 9N (4+64GB) at an all new price of INR 11,999 and Honor 9N (3+ 32 GB) variant at INR 9999 on FlipkartHonor 7A and Honor 7S both will be available for sale at a price drop of INR 1000Honor 9i will be available at a discount of INR 2000 and the flagship Honor 10 will be available at slashed price of INR 24,999 Taking the partnership ahead around Big Diwali Sale, Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group today announced latest offering on its range of smartphones on Flipkart. Honor is offering price drop on its best-selling phones and other offers that will be available from the 1st of November to 5th November 2018 on Flipkart. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Speaking on the announcement, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "Diwali is one of the most auspicious occasions in India for gifting and a time when most of the users look at upgrading to better smartphones. Through our strategic partnership with Flipkart for the Big Diwali Sale, we are bringing alive offers on Honor smartphones which will guarantee cheer to everyone with wide range of products across price-points. At Honor, it is our constant endeavor to enhance our consumers' life with more meaningful and smarter devices and we want to welcome more customers to the Honor family. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our consumers and hope to add more cheer to their celebrations this Diwali."Celebrating and enhancing celebration of Diwali, Honor is offering price drop in its wide range of best- selling smartphones at Flipkart. Honor with Flipkart is offering benefits to the customers with the Honor 9N (4GB + 64GB) at a price of INR 11,999 and the Honor 9N (3+32GB) variant at INR 9,999. The affordable and budget smartphones by Honor- Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be available for sale at a price drop of INR 1000. Honor 9i can too be availed at a discounted price of INR 2000. The Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB) variant will be available with a bumper sale price of INR 9999 and Honor 9 Lite (4+ 64 GB) variant will be available at INR 14,999. Honor's flagship phone the Honor 10 will be available at a discounted price of INR 24999.The customers will be able to avail the offers on the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2018. Customers can also avail bank offers of 10% instant discounts on SBI Credit Cards. No cost EMI option is also available on Flipkart. Flipkart Current Model Offer Price Flipkart Diwali Price Start Honor 9N (4GB+64GB) 2K PD 13999 11999 1st Nov Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) 2K PD 11999 9999 1st Nov Honor 9 Lite (3GB+32GB) 1K PD 10999 9999 1st Nov Honor 9 Lite (4+ 64 GB) 3K BP 17999 14999 1st Nov Honor 7A 1K PD 8999 7999 1st Nov Honor 7S 1K PD 6999 5999 1st Nov Honor 9i 2K PD 14999 12999 1st Nov Honor 10 8K PD 32999 24999 1st NovAbout Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. Honor with its India-first-approach registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 compared to 2017 H2. Being a young and fearless brand, Honor has secured the second position with an all-time high of 8% share in the online segment in Q2, 2018.For more information, please visit: www.hihonor.com/in Honor website: https://www.hihonor.com/inHonor official email: hihonor.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India PWRPWR