Honor Extends Heavy Discounts During Honor Blockbuster Days on Amazon

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 30, 2018 --The Honor Play 4GB+64GB Variant will now be available at INR 16,999 The Honor Play 6GB+64GB Variant will now be available at INR 20,999 The Honor 7C 3GB+32GB Variant will now be available at INR 8,499Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, has announced a price drop for its #CrazyFastCrazySmart Honor Play and one of its budget blockbuster smartphone Honor 7C starting at 1st December till 7th December. The Honor Play is equipped with the flagship Kirin 970 AI processor, with 'Neural Processing Unit' (NPU) that specialises in the acceleration of Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to perform AI tasks. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )The stunning Honor Play has set a benchmark for exceptional graphics and user experience with the ingenious GPU Turbo Technology. The Honor Play will now be available INR 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 20,999 for 6GB+64GB variant exclusively on Amazon India starting 1st December 2018. Packed with a dual-lens rear camera setup, a sleek design, FullView display and face unlock, the Honor 7C 3GB+32GB Variant is available at a special price of INR 8,499Spokesperson for Honor, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group said, "We are extremely delighted by the overwhelming response we have received for Honor Play. This is the first-time Indian consumers have been able to buy a real flagship performance smartphone at sub 20k. Honor Play is a powerful performer with our high-end AI Kirin 970 processor with GPU turbo for gaming lovers. Honor will keep surprising and delighting the young generation with its stylish design, superior performance and unique features, setting new trends and redefining accessibility."Crazy Fast Performance with GPU Turbo GPU Turbo can accelerate performance by optimizing the software and hardware resources. With GPU Turbo, graphics processing efficiency is improved by up to 60 percent while overall SoC power consumption is saved by 30 percent. This is beneficial since graphically demanding operations typically consume battery quickly.- Play harder: GPU efficiency is increased by 60%, and the single frame SoC energy consumption is reduced by 30% - a remarkable improvement over other performance and gaming phones- Play smoother: GPU Turbo reduces the jitter rate by maintaining the optimum FPS of the mobile device for a smoother, more comfortable performanceCrazy Smart Experience The gaming experience is AI-enabled for total immersion. This 4D gaming experience includes not only graphics and 3D audio effects, but AI vibration customized games and matched to in-game objects and scenarios.- AI 4D Smart Shock The AI real-time image and audio recognition is enabled for 30 different scenarios 10 different vibrations, according to the direction of approaching enemies or gunfire, and users will even feel the kickback as they pull the trigger.- AI 3D surround sound Histen 3D audio technology offers an ultra-wide 3D sound field for users. This virtual surround sound offers a cinematic experience with four modes: near, front, wide and grand. This is supported by both wire earphones and headphones with 3D stereo effect.- AI boost Honor Play is one of the smartest mid-range phones on the market, offering an exceptional performance for work or play. Casual users will get just as much fun from this device as gamers, thanks to the Kirin 970 NPU.Dual Rear Camera with AI Technology The Honor Play is equipped with 16MP+2MP Dual rear camera backed with AI technology to convert regular photos in professional photography. The 'Smart technology' can auto-identify scene types and adjust the camera settings accordingly. To give a perfect image Honor's AI Camera technology adjusts the exposure and color accordingly, the technology recognizes 22 objects real time and 500+ scenarios in real time, and the AI motion detection makes snapshots easier with better stability. Moreover, the AI Motion Detection, EIS and the AI Image Stabilization function enables the user to capture every moment as they please.Smart gallery The enhanced smart gallery intelligently identifies the characters and scenes in the user's photos and creates a tag for each group. They can also search for photos using keywords. Photos in the smart gallery can be grouped and generated into music videos with pre-installed music, and they can even add AR gestures, make-up and backgrounds to their photos from a range of applications.360-Degree Ultra-fast face unlock The front camera detects the user's face instantly, whether they hold their phone in landscape, portrait or at any angle.A Design for work or play The Honor Play's slim and subtle unibody with metal design is available in two textured colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue and Ultra VioletAt the back, the Honor Play comes with a fingerprint scanner that sits at the centre of the smartphone. The left side of the phone has hybrid-SIM slot, the volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right. Honor has also included a 3.5mm headphone jack which is at the bottom of the handset along with USB Type-C charging port, microphone and speaker grille.Notch Full View Display Honor Play is equipped with 16.0cm Full View HD + (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio bezel-less Notch display that 89% screen-to-body ratio. Additional, the split screen function for multitasking will allow users to do much more with screen time.More Battery Time Cutting-edge technology often affects the phone's efficiency or drain its battery. However, Honor Play is the exception to the rule. The huge 3,750mAh battery allows for heavy gaming and entertainment use, and gives a usage of 1.5 days. The Ultra Power Saving Mode brought by Honor's power saving technology allows users to enjoy a full season of their favorite TV series on just one charge.Android 8.1 and EMUI 8.2 Honor play comes with EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 to unleash amazing processing power and reduce any disruptions due to rendering and lagging. Smart optimization and file management features prevent the degradation of Android performance over time. The Honor Play features 100% faster app start up and intelligent awareness learning, meaning the phone will optimize itself for high performance. The Honor Play will be available in two variants: 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM variant and the 6GB RAM & 64GB ROM variantAbout Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. Honor with its India-first-approach registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 compared to 2017 H2. 