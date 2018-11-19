Honor Extends Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 19, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor 9N (4+64GB) at an all new price of INR 11,999 and Honor 9N (3+32GB) variant at INR 9,999 on Flipkart Honor 7A and Honor 7S both will be available for sale at a price drop of INR 1,000 Honor 9i will be available at a discount of INR 2,000 and the flagship Honor 10 will be available at slashed price of INR 24,999 Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, today added another reason to celebrate the Holiday season by announcing heavy discounts and offers on some of its best-selling smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. The four-day sale will start from 19th November and will continue until November 22. Customers can avail heavy discounts on the best sellers in affordable, mid-range as well as premium segment such as Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i and Honor 10 exclusively on Flipkart. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Honor is offering price drop on its wide range of best-selling smartphones at Flipkart. Honor with Flipkart is offering benefits to the customers with the Honor 9N (4GB + 64GB) at a price of INR 11,999 and the Honor 9N (3+32GB) variant at INR 9,999. The affordable and budget smartphones by Honor- Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be available for sale at a price drop of INR 1,000. Honor 9i can too be availed at a discounted price of INR 2,000. The Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB) variant will be available with a bumper sale price of INR 9,999 and Honor 9 Lite (4+ 64 GB) variant will be available at an exchange offer of INR 3,000. Honor's flagship phone the Honor 10 will be available at a discounted price of INR 24,999. Flipkart Current Flipkart Mobile Model offer price bonanza price Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) 2K PD 11,999 9,999 Honor 9N (4GB+64GB) 2K PD 13,999 11,999 Honor 7A 1K PD 8,999 7,999 Honor 7S 1K PD 6,999 5,999 Honor 9 Lite (3GB+32GB) 1K PD 10,999 9,999 Honor 9 Lite (4GB+64GB) 3K BP (exchange offer) 14,999 14,999 Honor 9i 2K PD 14,999 12,999 Honor 10 8K PD 32,999 24,999About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. Honor with its India-first-approach registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 compared to 2017 H2. Being a young and fearless brand, Honor has secured the second position with an all-time high of 8% share in the online segment in Q2, 2018For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/in Huawei- Hotline number : 1800-209-6555 | 9 am - 9 pm | Open all days, except public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service website: service.hw.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India PWRPWR