Honor India Announces Attractive Deals on Honor martphones at Amazon

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )The 4+64GB variant of the recently launched all-rounder Honor Play will be available at an attractive price of INR 18,999 and the 6+64GB variant will be available at an exchange offer of INR 2,000. The 3+32GB variant of the budget blockbuster Honor 7C will be available at a very exciting price. Great Indian Amazon Current Festival Model Offer price price Amazon Pay 1K cashback only for Prime early access, from 9th Oct 12 noon to Honor Play(4+64GB) 12am midnight 19,999 18,999 Honor Play (4+64GB) 1K PD 19,999 18,999 Honor Play (6+64GB) 2K(exchange offer) 23,999 23,999Honor has also announced a slew of irresistible offers on its bestselling devices exclusively on its e-marketplace portal - Honor Store. The 3+32GB variant and 4+64GB of the mid-range killer Honor 9N will be available at and attractive price of INR 9,999 and 11,999 respectively. Budget Blockbusters by Honor - Honor 7A and Honor 7C (3+32GB) will be available for sale at a price drop of INR 1,000 and Honor 7S will be available at a price drop of INR 500. The 4+64GB variant of Honor Play will be available at INR 18,999 and the 6+64GB variant will be available at a discounted price of INR 23,999. Owning the qualities of a flagship, the Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB) can also be availed at an exciting price of INR 9,999. These devices will be available at attractive prices exclusively on Honor's e-store https://www.hihonor.com/in/ starting 10th October 2018 till stock lasts. Honor Store Model Offer Current price Vmall price Start Honor Play (4+64GB) 1K PD 19,999 18,999 Oct. 10th Honor Play (6+64GB) 2K Discount 23,999 21,999 Oct. 10th Honor 7C (3+32GB) 1K PD 9,999 8,999 Oct. 10th Honor 9N (3+32GB) 2K PD 11,999 9,999 Oct. 11th Honor 9N (4+64GB) 2K PD 13,999 11,999 Oct. 11th Honor 7A 1K PD 8,999 7,999 Oct. 11th Honor 7S 500 PD 6,999 6,499 Oct. 11th Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB) 1K PD 10,999 9,999 Oct. 11thCustomers can also avail exciting offers at the Honor store, wherein they can get Honor 7A and Honor 8 Pro at an offer price of Rs.1. Users can grab free coupons upto Rs.1,800 at the Honor Store.Speaking on the announcement, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "This festive season, we wish to offer our customers multiple reasons to celebrate the spirit of festivities with such attractive deals on Honor smartphones. We aim to provide the Honor experience to our Indian customers through the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with some exciting offers on our bestselling models. Given the quality and robust performance of Honor smartphones which has withstood the test of time, we are confident that our consumers will log on and avail these lucrative offers both on Amazon as well as on our e-marketplace portal - Honor Store"About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/in Huawei- Hotline number: 1800-209-6555 | 9 AM - 9 PM | Open on all days, except on public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service website: service.hw.in@huawei.com