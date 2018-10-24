Honor India Brings Festive Offers on Smartphones at Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor 9N (4+64GB) at an all new price of INR 11,999 and Honor 9N (3+32 GB) variant at 9,999 on Flipkart Honor 7A will be available for sale at INR 7,999 on Flipkart Honor 9i will be available at a discount of INR 2,000 and the flagship Honor 10 will be available at slashed price of INR 24,999 Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group today announced a series of festival offers on its range of smartphones, available on Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale. The brand is offering a price drop on its best-selling phones and the offer will be available from 24th October to 27thOctober on Flipkart. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Speaking on the announcement, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "Festivals are all about joy and sharing happiness with your loved ones. Honor with its latest offers on smartphones, looks forward to add-on to the celebrations. We have slashed the prices in order to deliver smiles and let more people capture those smiles through our best-selling smartphones. This offer is another token of gratitude for the love and trust India has showered on Honor. Customers are invited to Flipkart to avail these lucrative offers."Aiming at enhancing the festivities, Honor is offering major price drops on its best-selling smartphones at Flipkart. Customers may avail the benefits of buying Honor 9N (4+64GB) at an all new price of INR 11,999 and Honor 9N (3+32 GB) variant at INR 9,999. Budget smartphones by Honor - Honor 7A will be available for sale at a price drop of INR 1,000. Honor 9 Lite (3+32 GB) variant will be available at a great price of INR 9,999. Honor 9i will be available at a discount of INR 2,000 and the flagship Honor 10 will be available at slashed price of INR 24,999.Customers can buy the Honor smartphones on Flipkart at discounted prices during the Festive Dhamaka Days sale only. Customers can also avail bank offers of 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit/debit and EMI transactions. No cost EMI also available on Flipkart Flipkart Model Offer Current price Flipkart price Start Honor 9N (4+64) 2K PD 13999 11999 24th Oct Honor 9N (3+32) 2K PD 11999 9999 24th Oct Honor 9 Lite (3+32) 1K PD 10999 9999 24th Oct Honor 7A 1K PD 8999 7999 24th Oct Honor 9i 2K PD 14999 12999 24th Oct Honor 10 8k PD 32999 24999 24th Oct About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through Internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/in Huawei- Hotline number: 1800-209-6555 | 9 AM - 9 PM | Open on all days, except on public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service website: service.hw.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India PWRPWR