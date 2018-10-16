Honor Launches Honor 8X - The Most Remarkable High Performance Smartphone in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor 8X will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from 24th October onwards 6GB+128GB variant will be available at INR 18,999 6GB+64GB variant will be available at INR 16,999 4GB+64GB variant will be available at INR 14,999 Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, today expanded its X series portfolio of smartphones with the launch of Honor 8X. Powered by Octa-Core Kirin 710, the smartphone features a 16.51cm FullView notch display with 91% screen-to-body ratio and a 2.5D double texture aurora glass body with grating effect, expressing a daring and aspirational identity. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg ) Honor 8X Specifications16.51cm FHD+ FullView Notch DisplayDual Rear Camera (20MP + 2MP AI Camera)16MP Front CameraOcta-Core Kirin 710 chipsets - 12nm Cortex-A73GPU Turbo6 GB RAM/128GB ROM; 6G RAM / 64GB ROM; 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM3750 mAh batteryAndroid 8 with EMUI 8.2Priced at INR 18,999 (6GB+128GB variant), the all new Honor 8X will be available in blue, black and red color exclusively on Amazon.in. The blue and black color variant will be available from 24th October'18 on Amazon.in.Commenting on the launch, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group said, "At Honor we have always aimed at bringing seamless smartphone experience for the consumers by offering best in class technology and differentiated design at an affordable value. Our X series smartphones are known for bringing in new perspectives to the market and the success of Honor 7X is a testimony to the trust that consumers have shown in us. Continuing the legacy, today we are adding in another stellar device to our X series of smartphones - The Honor 8X which is a perfect amalgamation of technology, performance, and aesthetics. It is equipped with the latest Octa-Core Kirin 710 chipset with AI functionality that will definitely delight the consumers by elevating their overall user experience.""Reiterating our long-term exclusive partnership with Honor, we are excited to offer our customers exclusive access to the powerful Honor 8X. Given its excellent price, specifications and innovative technology, we expect it to be one of Amazon's bestsellers, just like its predecessor," said Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India.Performance Powerhouse Honor 8X is powered by the latest Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with a 12nm Cortex-A73 generation-based SoC which supports the AI functionality. Compared to the previous generation, the CPU single-core performance has increased by 75%, providing an enhanced user experience. The all new 8X comes in 3 variants - 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card Slot. It comes packed with the GPU turbo - a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphic processing acceleration technology which gives the best mobile gaming experience. It is equipped with Dual VoLTE and packs a high capacity 3750mAh large battery.Honor 8X features both face unlock and fingerprint sensor which allows users to unlock the phone as per their convenience. The AI-enabled Face Unlock function can adapt to difficult light conditions and small facial changes, which makes unlocking easier and more secure.Enhance viewing experience with Full View Display & Aesthetic Design Equipped with a 16.51cm FullView Notch Display 2.0, the 8X enhances the overall viewing experience. The smartphone features chip-on-film (COF) technology and a double L antenna design, narrowing the width of the bottom border to 4.25mm, offering 91% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Honor 8X adopts a design philosophy of minimalism, putting attention on aesthetics and details. It also adopts a new generation of Eye Comfort mode certified by TV Rheinland that protects one's vision and prevents the eye fatigue by reducing the blue light radiation emitted by the screen.Photography - Revolutionary camera performance that makes one capture Beyond Limits Honor 8X comes with a dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear with F/1.8 aperture and 16MP front facing camera. The smartphone uses AI to produce beautiful night shots by using multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning. It has a portrait mode which provides natural bokeh effect and true skin tone. The smartphone is equipped with 16MP Front camera which supports the new 4 in 1 fusion technology and multi-frame image processing technology for bright and clear shots. Honor 8X's super slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps) and with augmented reality (AR) effect, the camera can produce interesting group photos, creating an AR mask and background changes.The Honor 8X will be available for purchase from 24th October onwards exclusively on Amazon.in. Airtel customers can avail 1TB 4G data benefits on purchase of 8X. Additionally they can avail 1 TB data on performing prepaid recharge of 199 for 18 times.The customers can also purchase 8X from http://www.hihonor.com/in.About Honor Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.