Honor Launches one-of-a-kind Social Campaign, Going Live for 8 Hours to Test its Honor 8C With the Powerathon

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor partners with RedFM to launch Powerathon challenge for Honor 8C on 7th December 2018Facebook garners 19 Million reach with over 122K+ total engagement On twitter, #Powerathon trends at second position; reaches over 2 Million usersOn YouTube over 226 hours of watch time achieving more than 4000 new subscribersHonor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the parent company Huawei Group, recently partnered with India's leading radio channel, Red FM and kickstarted the Honor 8C social campaign - Powerathon, a live campaign where Red FM RJs challenged the supremacy of the Honor 8C 4000 mAh battery by putting it to the live test. The campaign went live on 7th December 2018 on Honor's social handles (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter). Honor claims that the recently launched Honor 8C smartphone is 'Packed with Power' backed by 4000mAh battery. The brand sought to experiment with the Honor 8C through a live social video and challenged consumers to call on the number -9873-637-637 and test the battery of the Honor 8C by receiving multiple calls.Powerathon was an 8-hour non-stop live challenge, led by India's top radio jockeys - RJ Raunak (Bauaa), Bairagi, Dilli ke Kadak launde Kisna aur Aashish, RJ Swati, RJ Heena, Kolkata se RJ Pravin aur Kanpur se RJ Purabby. Followed by 6 Indie Bands performing live on the various Honor platforms to keep the engagement going while the viewers kept calling on the side to beat the Honor 8C battery life. Furthermore, Honor's Facebook handle garnered 19 Million reach with over 122K+ total engagement (Like + Comment + Share + Clicks) with more than 1 Million views on the live video alone. On twitter, the brand campaign hashtag #Powerathon was trending at second position and reached over 2 Million users and on YouTube the Honor maintained 226 hours of watch time achieving more than 4000 new subscribers, whereas, on Instagram 100,000+ organic views garnered on the activity day.The live video was shared organically by over 220+ popular bloggers from all over India. Honor has announced that the Honor 8C withstood more than 11,000 calls on +91-9873637637 making the campaign a success and the challenge falling in favor of Honor 8C. Moreover, Honor announced more than 80 winners during the campaign for active participation.Such campaigns have helped Honor India to engage with their Fans and Followers. According to the recent Twitter's 'top 10 most engaging brands' tally, Honor India emerged as the number one most engaging brand, with its Diwali campaign #YeDiwaliHonorWali garnering close to 20K retweets to become its top retweeted tweet.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.