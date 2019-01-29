Honor launches View20 at Rs 37,999 onwards

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, Tuesday launched its new smartphone, Honor View20, priced at Rs 37,999 onwards. "Strengthening our portfolio of top-notch smartphones, we are delighted to launch the HONOR View20 in India...We understand users' sentiments and their requirement of smartphone that outperforms their expectations," Huawei India Vice President Allen Wang said. The device will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM/128GB internal memory and 8GB RAM/256GB memory. PTI SR KPM SHW MRMR