Honor Participates at Indian Mobile Congress 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Honor spokesperson, Mr. P Sanjeev to share ideas on AI Technology under the theme 'Gadgets of Tomorrow - Connected Intelligence and AI Life'- Honor to showcase products at the technology event - India Mobile Congress (IMC)Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group will be part of the annual technology event India Mobile Congress (IMC) that will bring together Mobile, Internet and Technology companies on one platform under the theme 'New Digital Horizons. Connect. Create. Innovate.' Catering to a young and brave generation of today's era, Honor is redefining the concept of smart technology with the brands flagship Kirin chipset, GPU Turbo and AI enabled smartphones for consumer convenience. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Under its theme of 'AI Life' Honor will be showcasing notable smartphones from its product portfolio launched in 2018. Smartphones that will be displayed is the celebrated Honor 10 that revolutionized Smartphone Photography with AI for consumers, the Honor 9N with the most narrow notch any hand-held has witnessed, the Honor Play which has taken mobile experience and performance to new heights with its GPU Turbo technology and finally the recently launched Honor 8X that combines advance technology and design to let users go beyond limits. At the event, Honor will also showcase the brands flagship Kirin chipset that has received global industry recognition.Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, will discuss ideas and notion for the brand Honor towards artificial intelligence becoming a pivotal force for consumer technology, under the theme 'Gadgets of Tomorrow - Connected Intelligence and AI Life' along with other industry dignitaries.Furthermore, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group said, "We are thrilled to announce our participation at the Indian Mobile Congress 2018. This will be a great opportunity for Honor to share its concepts of artificial intelligence for user benefits and showcase some of our AI supported products, our flagship Kirin Chipset built for high performance and GPU Turbo for experience enhancement. Honor technology has received an overwhelming response from the consumers and they have been an integral part of Honor's success since our entrance into the Indian market. Our engagement at IMC 2018 will give Honor another edge to better connect with consumers and our stakeholders and, we look forward to the prestigious event and its success."Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. With its India-first-approach, the brand has registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 and it is among top 2 brands in the online segment in Q2, 2018 on the back of several new launches across price segment.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: www.hihonor.com/inHuawei- Hotline number: 1800-209-6555 | 9 am - 9 pm | Open all days, except public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service website: service.hw.in@huawei.comSource: Huawei India PWRPWR