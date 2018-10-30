Honor Reminisces the Forgotten Bond This Diwali With #YehDiwaliHonorWali Campaign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, recently kick started its #YehDiwaliHonorWali campaign this festive season. Honor launched a new brand film for the campaign which aims to highlight the bond with their special ones which have faded away with time. Diwali is a festival of Homecomings, get-togethers, celebrations and shared joy. This Diwali, Honor intends to break the barriers of hesitations between the loved ones and extend a hand of friendship. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg ) Speaking on the film, Suhail Tariq, CMO, Huawei India, said, "The season of Diwali is always a time for celebration, and we at Honor are here to celebrate the bond which Indians have with their loved ones. Through this campaign, we want to highlight the uniqueness and importance of each relationship that we tend to have forgotten in our monotonous lives. Diwali is all about oneness of family, friends, celebrations and traditions and Honor is a brand for the Brave. So, this Diwali we aim to break the barriers and initiate a new beginning towards those lost friendships and get the festivity back in the festival of lights." Diwali is all about celebrating the festival of light with the loved ones. But somehow in today's times, all are marooned and cocooned in their own islands. The family might be together in a room but everyone is waiting to break out to their plans. The youngsters have their own plans for playing cards, parties; parents are busy with their lives, away from the reality of their family's lives. This is adherently not only a reality about families, but this extends to the relationship with friends and partners. The ability to look into the lost spaces and fill the gaps by extending a hand of friendship is what this film aims to focus on. Honor ventures in this 'brave space' of breaking this status quo and the film primarily highlights how a son and father come out from their usual space to celebrate life. So, celebrate this Diwali together by asking things which haven't been asked before, break the mould and create magic with Honor. To watch the film, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KOkyB-1tu4&t=14s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--OTy3t0PBE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qcb0EbzUf2M The film has been produced by Motivator (Group M Media India Pvt Ltd) in association with Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. Honor with its India-first-approach registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 compared to 2017 H2. Being a young and fearless brand, Honor has secured the second position with an all-time high of 8% share in the online segment in Q2, 2018 For more information, please visit: http://www.hihonor.com/in Honor website: https://www.hihonor.com/in Honor official email: hihonor.in@huawei.com Source: Huawei India PWRPWR