Honor Showcases AI Prowess at India Mobile Congress 2018

Honor spokesperson, Mr. P Sanjeev at IMC shared concepts of artificial intelligence for users during 'Gadgets of Tomorrow - Connected Intelligence' panel discussionHonor showcased Kirin 980 SoC, latest Honor 8X smartphone and other AI powered products under the theme 'AI Life' at India's biggest technology eventHUAWEI Mate 20 series to hit India market next month Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, as part of the second edition of India Mobile Congress 2018, showcased the AI prowess of its products and highlighted how AI will enable smartphones to offer seamless solutions for health, smart home, internet of vehicle and mobile offices. Honor actively participated in the panel discussion under the theme - "Gadgets of Tomorrow - Connected Intelligence" to share AI strategies, AI portfolio, the brand's goal to bring intelligent living and convenience to every person at every place - be it their home or work. The brand believes that industry applications will be the key to the success of AI over the next decade. Under their core prospect of "AI Life", Honor showcased and brought forth technology that have created a ripple effect in the market and the industry, such as the powerful and efficient chipset Kirin 980 SoC. Honor View 10, brands first AI smartphone, Honor 10 that revolutionized Smartphone Photography with AI for consumers, the Honor 9N which was the first narrow notch smartphone at this price segment, the Honor Play which has taken mobile experience and performance to new heights with its GPU Turbo technology and the recently launched Honor 8X that combines advance technology and design to let users go beyond limits were displayed at the event.Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, during the panel discussion said, " Gadgets of tomorrow is around AI and for us, AI is at the core of our strategy - from your personal devices to smart homes and mobile offices. AI gadgets will wake up with you, it will track your day activities and even monitor your sleep. Often, we tend to believe that we are healthy on the basis of our own assumptions without any certified backing. This is a major health hazard. But with the kind of technology which we have developed, it is possible to monitor your regular health parameters - whether your day was stressful, or you have taken proper rest, blood pressure levels, heart rate and more. This is just the tip of the iceberg; there are far better innovations which are on the offing in the near future. Your doctor may take time to know how your body reacts to different medicines, but AI will tell you everything in a short span of time." "Your smartphone will be at the centre while devices like fitness band, smart watch along with your smart home, mobile offices and internet of vehicle - all will supplement your future living condition. All these devices will report to your phone and will work in tandem to offer you seamless solutions to your health updates, driving convenience, office assignments and lot more," he added. Moreover, after a successful launch of the critically acclaimed Huawei P-series and Nova series, at the ongoing event, Huawei Consumer Business announced that the company aims to strengthen its premium portfolio in India with the launch of its highly anticipated flagship devices - HUAWEI Mate 20 series next month. Honor has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India as per the IDC Q2 2018 report. With its India-first-approach, the brand has registered an unprecedented growth of 281% in 2018 H1 and it is among top 2 brands in the online segment in Q2, 2018 on the back of several new launches across price segment. About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue. For more information, please visit: www.hihonor.com/in