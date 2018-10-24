Honoring Fans at the First-ever Honor Fan Fest Event in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, recently celebrated it's first-ever Fan Fest in India on 16th October 2018 at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. The Honor Fan Fest was attended by more than 400 loyal fans at their first big offline party. Through the large scale gathering, Honor shared its thanks to all fan for their support and further promoted and popularized its Honor Club, an official community forum organized for users, fans and followers to come together and share ideas, knowledge and experience about Honor. The Honor Club also gives an opportunity to catch up on Honor news and information, enter exciting contests, attend events and early access to upcoming Honor devices. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Currently, Honor holds 16 Honor clubs globally covering European and Asian areas. Honor Club India is the first club built up overseas with around 400,000 registered fans. Honor Clubs in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia are rapidly growing and besides these countries, the Honor clubs in Singapore, Middle-East Asia, Egypt, France, Spain, Germany, and UK were launched to deliver value-added services to local Honor users. Honor has confirmed to build more and more clubs, globally to connect all the Honor fans together.For Honor's first-ever Fan Fest in India, the brand strategically partnered with VivaVideo, a video mobile application. VivaVideo currently holds more than 550 million users worldwide, and the number of its users in India has exceeded 100 million. Furthermore, VivaVideo will cooperate with Honor to launch a celebration activity for Diwali from 29th October 2018 to 5th November 2018. More information will be shared on Honor and VivaVideo's social media accounts.About Honor:Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: https://club.hihonor.comHuawei- Hotline number: 1800-209- 6555 | 9 am-9 pm | Open all days, except public holidays Huawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/in Huawei service email: service.hw.in@huawei.com Source: Huawei India PWRPWR