Honour killing case: Man gets death penalty for murdering sister

Hisar (Har), Dec 5 (PTI) A local court here awarded death penalty to a 26-year-old man Wednesday for murdering his sister.Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj awarded the sentence to Ashok, 26, a resident of Juglan village in Hisar district.Ashok was held guilty of murdering his sister Kiran on February 9, 2017.According to prosecution, Rohtas of Siswal village had a love marriage with Kiranon August 8, 2015. The woman's family had opposed their marriage as Rohtas belonged to a different community.On February 9, 2017, Kiran was murdered under suspicious circumstances in Juglan village. She was later cremated in the village by her family members.A police complaint was subsequently lodged after the man, who had helped register their marriage, raised suspicion alleging that Kiran's death could be a case of honour killing.The police later arrested Ashok, the brother of the deceased. A case was registered against Ashok under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI CORR SUN DPB