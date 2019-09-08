Hooda reaches out to sulking Kiran

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Newly appointed Congress Legislature Party leader in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited his predecessor Kiran Chaudhary at her Delhi residence on Sunday, in a bid to mollify her after her ouster from the post.Hooda met Chaudhary for about an hour, party sources said here.After the meeting, Chaudhary said Hooda is a senior leader of the party and "we all are part of Congress.""We are leaders of Congress party and keep meeting each other," she said about the meeting. "I had a talk with Hooda over a cup of tea."She ruled out any resentment after being dethroned from the post of CLP leader by the Congress leadership.Chaudhary did not attend the formal taking over of Hooda as CLP leader and Kumari Selja as state party chief on Saturday.Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on being pointed that Chaudhary was absent at the Saturday even, had said she should have attended it.Besides Chaudhary, Ashok Tanwar, who has been replaced by Selja, was also absent at the event. PTI VSD ABHABH