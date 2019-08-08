Hope Indian govt's steps lead to betterment of J-K people: Karzai

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday said his country hopes that Indian government's "new measures" will lead to the betterment of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked Pakistan to stop using extremist violence as an instrument of policy in the region. His remarks comes after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union territories. "Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth," said Karzai, who was the president of Afghanistan from 2001-2014. "I call on Pakistan government to stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region. We hope the new measures by government of India will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir as the citizens of India," he said in a tweet. PTI ASK RCJ