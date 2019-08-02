Hope new governor finds early solution to Naga issue: CM Neiphiu Rio

Kohima, Aug 2 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed hope that there would be an early solution to the decades old Naga issue as R N Ravi, a former Intelligence Bureau officer and the Centre's interlocutor for peace talks, was now the governor. Ravi was sworn in as the 20th governor of Nagaland on Thursday. "We also look forward to your leadership in delivering good governance to our state, whereby each citizen is able to contribute towards the nation building process," Rio said at a dinner hosted in honour of the new governor on Thursday. Talking about Ravi's association with Nagaland as the Centre's interlocutor, Rio said Ravi had been at the core of the peace talks and political negotiations. He was the "driving force" behind the framework agreement signed between the NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and the Centre on August 3, 2015, the chief minister said. The agreement had come after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started soon after the country's independence in 1947. "We are indeed fortunate to have him as our new governor, since he is well aware of the circumstances and the ground situation," the chief minister said. Claiming that the Naga peace process was at the top of his government's agenda, Rio said, "We have made all possible efforts to ensure that a congenial environment is created for realisation of an early political solution." An early negotiated political solution that is honourable and acceptable to the people and one that upholds the political rights of the Nagas in a democratic manner is the need of the hour, the chief minister said. "The Nagas want to live in harmony with our neighbours, who will remain neighbours for all times to come, and we also expect our neighbours and friends to understand and respect our position," he said. Leader of Opposition in Nagaland Assembly T R Zeliang expressed hope that Ravi's appointment as the governor would speed up the negotiations between Naga political groups and the Centre. "Raviji understands the pulse of the Naga people and if a final solution is not arrived at during his tenure, the political negotiations may go back to square one," he said. PTI NBS MM SNESNE