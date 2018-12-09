Hope reflection of 2019 LS polls will not affect smooth running of Parliament: Goel

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel Sunday hoped that all the political parties would cooperate with the government and the "reflection" of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls would not affect the smooth running of Parliament during the upcoming winter session.Goel said he had assured the leaders of all parties that the government was ready to discuss any issue during the session.His remarks came ahead of Parliament's winter session that commences on Tuesday."I am hopeful of a smooth running of the session. I hope the reflection of the 2019 election will not be there and all the parties will cooperate with us. I have spoken with the leaders of all the parties, especially in the Rajya Sabha, seeking their cooperation," Goel told PTI.He said all the leaders had assured him of their cooperation."We hope that the important bills in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are passed. There are three important ordinances also on triple talaq, the Indian Medical Council and companies amendment," the minister added.He said there were at least seven important bills in the Rajya Sabha and about 16 in the Lok Sabha. "I am hopeful that the 2019 (polls') reflection will not be there on the House proceedings, because all these bills are not only government bills but people's bills for their welfare...so, it is the duty of the government and the Opposition both to pass these bills," he added.Goel said an all-parties meeting will be held Monday and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will also take place Monday."At 3 pm (Monday), there will be our BJP parliamentary party meeting and after that, a meeting of the NDA," he said. PTI ASK RC