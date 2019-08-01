Hope she gets what she's seeking: Director Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira Wasim quitting films

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Calling Zaira Wasim an exceptional talent, "Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari on Thursday said he respected the young actor's decision to quit films if her heart was not in it.Wasim made her Bollywood debut with the 2016's sports drama along with Aamir Khan and was last seen in "Secret Superstar" (2017) also backed by the superstar.The 19-year-old Srinagar-born National Award announced her decision to quit acting on social media in June, saying it interfered with her faith and religion. Tiwari said he wishes Wasim all the best and hopes she gets what she is looking for."Even if I had not spotted her (Wasim) for the film, I would still believe that everyone has the right to choose or live his or her life the way he or she wants to, just the way I live my life according to my terms and conditions. Whatever decisions I take are mine. "I hope people understand that she has the right to live her life the way she wants to. I hope that she gets what she is seeking. I wish her all the best," Tiwari told PTI in an interview here.The director added Wasim's exit is a loss for Bollywood but one must try to see things from her perspective. She will be seen in "The Sky is Pink", which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. It is slated to be released on October 11. "She is very talented. It is a sense of loss also for the industry but at the end of the day, we need to realise that she does not want it, she wants something else. And she has every right to want that."Tiwari was in the capital to promote his next, "Chhichhore". The trailer drops on August 4. PTI BK RDSRDS