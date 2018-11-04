Hope 'The Flood' helps cultivate compassion amid refugee crisis, says Lena Headey

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Lena Heady's next is immigration drama "The Flood" and the actor hopes the film makes the world more compassionate and understanding.The actor, best known for playing Cersei Lannister in HBO's hit "Game of Thrones", plays Wendy in the film, a British immigration officer deciding the fate of an asylum seeker. "What I hope, personally, is we change 10 minds, or people reconsider how they feel about someone who has lost everything. Or maybe it will grow a bit more compassion, understanding, curiosity or bravery," Headey told Variety.The film's script has been penned by Helen Kingston who drew material from real-life stories after she, producer Luke Healy and director Anthony Woodley spent time volunteering in Calais, France, a refugee hotspot. Headey said Kingston's work is "a really smart take on what's happening", adding the film deals with the widespread refugee crisis without preaching or being overtly political. "I think it's a very quiet, strong bit of cinema and it's really honest about what's happening and how we are all responsible for it," she added.The actor is also an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee. PTI RDSRDS