Ballia, Nov 18 (PTI) A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has said he was hopeful of enactment of a law during the winter session of Parliament for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. BJP MP from Salempur Lok Sabha constituency Ravindra Kushwaha, while addressing party workers on Saturday during Kamal Sandesh Bike Rally here said: "The winter session of the Parliament which commences on December 11 will witness enactment of a law for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Referring to the Rafale issue, Kushwaha said, "Rahul Gandhi has failed in politics, and is misleading the public. He is raking up the Rafale issue to share information with Pakistan and China." Meanwhile, A BJP MLA from the state said that faith is above Constitution, and termed it unfortunate that "Lord Ram is forced to live in a tent in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia Surendra Singh said, "God is bigger than the Constitution. Faith is linked to God, and hence it is above Constitution." ".... Lord Ram is living in a tent in Ayodhya. Nothing can be more unfortunate that this," he said. Singh also termed Mughal emperor Babar as a "foreign invader". PTI CORR NAV TVSTVS