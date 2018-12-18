HopOn India to Participate in Comic-Con 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --HopOn India, an audio tour App launched by Desiwalks Tours, will be participating in Comic-Con 2018 to be held on Saturday, December 22nd and Sunday, December 23rd at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon. HopOn India will be in Stall 81. The exhibition is open from 11 AM to 8 PM on both the days.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621674/HopOn_India_Logo.jpg )The theme of the HopOn India stall is 'Celebrate Mumbai'. In addition to some amazing deals, we are also planning a series of activities for both children and adults to enjoy at the stall. We will be offering our Mega Mumbai package at attractive discounts. All buyers will get a Mumbai themed T-Shirt free. The illustrations on the T-Shirts celebrate life in Mumbai - from Bollywood to Cricket, from the beautiful skyline of Mumbai to the icons identified with Mumbai, from the Gateway of India to Mumbai's very own Goddess Mumba Devi. Visitors can then play a game of ring a Point of Interest on a Mumbai map and win Mumbai-themed badges for free. The stall will also have an Instagram-themed selfie stand for visitors to click their images and post them on social media.The Mega Mumbai package includes six tours - the colonial Bombay tour from Gateway to Fountain, a tour of the enchanting islands of Elephanta, a tour of Matunga and Parsee Colony - the first suburb of Mumbai, a car tour of South Mumbai and tours on the themes of Bollywood and Cricket.About HopOn India Desiwalks Tours is a Mumbai-based startup that has launched an audio tour App - HopOn India. The Company is recognized as a startup under the Government of India's StartUp India initiative. The App, in a way, marries Digital India with Incredible India by providing digitally powered immersive experiences of places. It covers history, food, culture, myth and much more.The App is now live for the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Banaras. Delhi and Jaipur will be live soon too.The user is expected to download the App, buy the walks that the user is interested in and then take the walk as the narrator takes the user on a journey of discovery. The narrations are available in English, Hindi and Marathi with more languages to follow.Source: Desiwalks Tours Private Limited PWRPWR