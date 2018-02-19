Horticulture cultivation on rise in Haryana Ambala

Ambala, Feb 19 (PTI) Horticulture cultivation is catching the fancy of farmers in Ambala district of Haryana. While many farmers are taking to horticulture, those already into it are bringing more acres under vegetables and fruits in the district. Finding it more rewarding than traditional wheat and paddy crops, educated youth are also making horticulture their business choice. A farmer, Kamaljeet Singh of Kotakchuchha village, said cultivation of vegetables and fruits was more rewarding than that of wheat and paddy. One has to wait for six months for the yield in case of grains. His yearly income from cultivation of vegetables and fruits now works out to about Rs 1.5 crore. "Cultivation of vegetables and fruits yields more profit than wheat and paddy, if one applies technical know-how. I have adopted low-tunnel and micro-irrigation methods of cultivation for growing crops like potato, chilly, musk melon, cucumber, cauliflower and onion," Singh said. The Singh family started vegetable cultivation in 1995 on their 30-acre farm now they are growing vegetables on 40 acres. "About 450 farmers of the block have been inspired by me and they have also started cultivating vegetables and fruits on 1,200 acres", he added. In Ambala district, 2,490 hectares are under gardening, 27,978 hectares under vegetable cultivation, 595 hectares under spices, 36.6 hectares under medicinal plants, and 5.2 hectares under floriculture. Ambala accounts for 93,766 tonnes of mushroom production. Similarly, another farmer Vikram Singh of Saipura village said he is cultivating vegetables on 12 acres land. He started cultivation of chillies initially in 2003 on 6 kanals (0.75 acre). Looking at the profit, he increased area under vegetables to 12 acres. One acre produces 200 quintals of chilly and 60 quintals of coriander (dhaniya). His yearly income is between Rs 15-20 lakh from the cultivation of vegetables. He is sending his produce to Azadpur Mandi, Delhi. Inspired by his example, about 30 farmers are now cultivating vegetables on 70 acres. PTI VSD GS HP MR