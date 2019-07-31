Hospitality Industry Pioneers Awarded Today's Traveller Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Traveller, India's leading travel and trade publication, today announced the winners of Today's Traveller Award that recognizes the pioneering work done by the best in the aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality industry. Prominent winners of this year's prestigious Today's Traveller Awards include Nakul Anand, Executive Director - ITC Ltd. (Lifetime Champion for Responsible Hoteliering), Air India (Best In-Flight Service), Mumbai Port Trust (India's Leading Cruise Port), Radisson Hotel Group (Best International Hotel Management Group), WelcomHeritage Hotels (Best Heritage Hotel Chain), Cygnett Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd (Fastest Growing Hotel Chain), Fortune Park Hotels (Best Upscale Hotel Chain) and Hyatt India Consultancy (Differentiator Brand of the year). The winners were felicitated by Minister of State (IC) for Tourism & Culture, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State (IC) for Shipping and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, at a glittering ceremony on 29 July, 2019. On the occasion, Today's Traveller also had the Cover Launch of its Coffee Table Book 2019, at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. The theme for this year's Coffee Table Book is - Inspire, reflecting on the thought-provoking idea that inspiration is the first step towards development and dwells on the hallmark achievements of leaders and entrepreneurs across Aviation, Corporate, Travel, Tourism, Entertainment and Hospitality worlds. Elated at being one of the awardees, Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder & Managing Director of Cygnett Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, said, "This recognition is a translation of all the hard work that we at Cygnett have been doing." Cygnett is a very strong tech-savvy and progressive brand that is now entering in multiple territories in South Asia and introducing new hospitality concepts to maximize value for customers and investors. The annual Today's Traveller Summit & Awards have been well-supported over the years by international organisations and Indian associations. The event endeavours to analyse trends, forecast future developments, come up with viable solutions and, of course, help businesses thrive. It showcases the true potential of India in all its avatars. Commemorating the 22-year-journey of Today's Traveller, the publication hosted its third Today's Traveller Summit - with a Keynote Address followed by three panel discussions comprising industry experts and eminent leaders from the realms of Technology, Aviation and Cruise industries. Dean Douglas, President and CEO, Syniverse, delivered the keynote address at The Today's Traveller Summit on 'The Future of Global Connectivity'. In his thought-provoking address, he touched upon how Telecom sector has touched human lives in recent years, and has changed everything about the way people interact and do business. The summit featured two panel discussions. The Opening Panel, Redefining Indian Aviation, moderated by Pran Dasan, Director Commercial Operations, South East Asia, flydubai, who commented: "The future of Indian Aviation and how the sector is poised to be radically different from what we have seen so far. The potential exists, the willingness exists so what else do we need to complete the resurgence of Indian Aviation and put it firmly on a path of growth." Among the eminent panellists were dignitaries like Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, Indigo Airlines; Ms. Meenakshi Malik, Director - Commercial, Air India; Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, CAPA; Suresh Nair, General Manager - India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, Air Asia; and Arun Pandeya, General Manager and Country Head, Air Canada. The topic of the other panel discussions was the Technology as an Enabler Panel Discussion, in which Moderator, Himanshu Goel, Managing Director - India, Middle East and Africa, Syniverse pointed out: "To stimulate the attendees around the improved digital experience, enhanced data security & bringing innovation to leverage each other business for collective growth." The broad parameter of discussions covered issues like: Changing Digital needs of travellers; Data security issues being faced by Hospitality / Aviation industry; How can digital technology help improve travellers' experience - e.g. keyless entry, seamless Wi-Fi, minimize documentation needs for check-in; How can hospitality industry help reduce silent roamers (silent roamers are one who keep their phones on but don't actively consume telecom services while roaming); How can technology help improve experience of customers/travellers attending MICE; and How can technology help elevate safety concerns of inbound travellers to India. Among the Panellists were leaders like John T. McRae, Group Vice President and General Manager Operations, EMEA and Asia, Syniverse; Sandeep Dwivedi, Chief Operating Officer, Interglobe Technology Quotient; Ashish Kumar, Managing Partner, Agnitio Consulting LLP; Ashwani Sharma, Consultant - Aviation, EdgeVarsity Learning Systems; Vaibhav Singh, VP Global Chains and Unit Management, MakeMyTrip. About Today's Traveller Today's Traveller is India's one and only consumer (business & leisure) travel magazine producing the highest quality content for the most influential audiences. With its 22 years of excellent service, Today's Traveller has positioned itself as unique and distinct product in the market and has built a reputation and credibility with consumer and travel industry. Today's Traveller is known for its up-to-date domain knowledge and quality content marketing. It is the only travel magazine to bag the PATA Gold Award four times along with the Sanghi Trophy for best travel writing by TAAI - Travel Agents Association of India and Marriott Golden Circle Award Over the years there has been tremendous growth in areas like content, readership, high quality production backed by a well-targeted distribution.