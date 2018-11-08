Host of unfortunate incidents reported in Delhi amid Diwali celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) While Diwali celebrations were on in various parts of the city, a host of unfortunate incidents took place, including the death of two children due to fire in a slum.In the fatal incident in a slum near Filmistan Cinema in the Sadar Bazar area, two children Ganesh (10) and Swati (4) were killed. Their mother Suman (28) and brother Dhruv (5) suffered 55 per cent and 70 per cent burn injuries respectively, and were undergoing treatment.Authorities responded to over 300 calls about fire incidents triggered by firecrackers and an LPG cylinder blast among others on Diwali night in the national capital, officials said.According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a record number of 271 fire-related calls were received by its offices till midnight on Diwali and 74 more calls till 8 AM on Thursday.A DFS official said though the number of fire-related calls was more as compared to previous years, there has been a decline in cases of fire triggered by burning of crackers. The officials, however, did not provide an exact break-up.Out of the total calls, 89 were regarding fires at garbage and dump yards. Fires were also reported from factories and at houses due to domestic items and electrical wires, DFS officials said. Maximum calls were received from the west and the northwest districts of Delhi.In Shahdara's Geeta colony, a clash broke out between members of two groups over some petty issue during Diwali celebrations, following which seven people were nabbed.During the clash, the accused even broke the windscreen of a car, a police official said, adding that four people sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.Cross FIRs were registered in the matter and a probe was underway, he said. PTI AMP GJS IJT