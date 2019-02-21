HostBooks Launches Automated all-in-one Accounting, GST and Tax Compliance Software in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --HostBooks officially launches its automated cloud accounting software in India on February 21, 2019. It offers a hassle-free accounting and compliance solution blended with advanced technology on a single platform.After its successful launch in the USA on January 19, 2019, HostBooks is all set to overcome the struggles of Accounting, GST, E-Way Bill & TDS in India. It aims at transforming and enriching accounting and compliance through its structured and automated cloud-based accounting platform. HostBooks combines the usual accounting practices with cutting-edge technology.At the end of the long weary day, no one wants to grapple with the bookkeeping and accounting of their business. Above that, small businesses always find ways to save time. That's where HostBooks comes to the rescue. Customers just need to record statements and the output will be displayed in the real-time instantly. The accounting software has built-in reporting modules that enable users to create the follow-up in just one-click.Using HostBooks GST software, small enterprises can file their GST returns effortlessly. This helps them become GST compliant in all respects. The GST software automatically calculates the applicable tax rate that businesses need to pay. HostBooks eases out the burden of the calculation part completely.SMEs can now pre-design the programs as required at a low cost with HostBooks. Furthermore, the hassle-free GST cloud solution helps build up the clientele as well. A pool of accountants will always be at the client's service round the clock. On top of that, HostBooks GST with its offline utility will help with GST billing and return filing even during internet connectivity issues.The automated processes will drastically reduce the chances of errors, enabling the businesses to focus on their core business processes. And, anyone with minimal accounting knowledge can begin managing his/her business finances with HostBooks accounting software.Clients can create and maintain financial records easily and get in-depth reports at any time anywhere. HostBooks provides top-notch analytics and reporting which one can access whenever they want and make apt financial decisions always.In the words of Kapil Rana, Founder, HostBooks, "It's a dream come true to have come up with an automated cloud accounting software that will ease the burden of the accounting professionals and the small businesses. Being a CPA, I am aware of all the issues that keep petrifying the accounting industry. With HostBooks, accounting professionals can manage their clients and records anytime anywhere on the cloud as well as on desktop application. The user-based roles and permission on the Single-Sign-On (SSO) dashboard help manage the business data security needs on the go. We have deployed a combination of latest technologies and accounting expertise. The best part is our experts are just a call away and are available round the clock to help the customers with any technical or know-how issues."About HostBooks Ltd.: HostBooks Ltd. is India's number 1 accounting software company for SMEs. HostBooks is an integrated all-in-one cloud-based application, which enables users to maintain Accounting, Tax, GST, TDS, E-Way Bill and Payroll records providing statutory compliance and single click filing service for small and medium businesses. HostBooks is been developed using automation techniques with the latest technology.In India, HostBooks envisages making the whole process of accounting and compliance automated, easy to understand and hassle-free. HostBooks is a versatile platform catering to all industries focusing on medium and small enterprise (SME's) in India. It also showcases its expertise to cater needs of the professionals like CA's, Accountants, Cost Accountants, and Tax Practitioners.Source: HostBooks PWRPWR